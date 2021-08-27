2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 bike found testing; design details revealed

Swedish automaker Husqvarna is expected to launch its new-generation Svartpilen 401 motorbike in the international markets sometime next year. Now, a test mule of the two-wheeler has been spied testing on the roads for the first time, revealing key design details. The images suggest that it will have a raised windscreen, 17-inch spoked wheels, and a redesigned trellis frame. Here are more details.

The bike will have spoked wheels and a full-LED lighting

The new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will borrow styling cues from the 2022 KTM 390 Duke, featuring a new trellis frame, a fuel tank with beefed-up extensions, a stepped-up seat, and an underbelly exhaust. The bike will pack an all-LED setup for lighting and a digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity. It will ride on 17-inch spoked wheels shod in dual-purpose tires.

It will likely run on a 44hp, 373cc engine

The new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will be powered by a 373.2cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. In the current-generation model, the mill makes 44.4hp of maximum power and 37Nm of peak torque.

It will get inverted front forks

To ensure the rider's safety, the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to prevent skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and an offset preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Pricing and availability

Husqvarna will reveal the availability and pricing details of the new Svartpilen 401 bike at the time of its launch. If it comes to India, it should sport a price-figure of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).