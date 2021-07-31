Zongshen Cyclone RE3 250 debuts at around Rs. 2.6 lakh

Zongshen Cyclone RE3 250 breaks cover in China

Chinese automaker Zongshen has unveiled the Cyclone RE3 250 cafe racer motorcycle in its home country. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a BMW R nineT-inspired look and is offered with a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It draws power from a 250cc twin-cylinder engine and clocks a top speed of 135km/h. Here are more details.

The bike offers alloy wheels and a flat seat

Zongshen Cyclone RE3 250 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type seat, upswept exhaust, raised handlebars, a rear tire hugger, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors. The tail section is inspired by the Triumph Street Twin. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

It runs on a 24hp, 250cc engine

The Zongshen Cyclone RE3 250 is powered by a 250cc, twin-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 24.1hp and a peak torque of 18.9Nm. The vehicle attains a top speed of 135km/h.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

To ensure the rider's safety, the Zongshen Cyclone RE3 250 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Zongshen Cyclone RE3 250: Pricing and availability

In China, the Zongshen Cyclone RE3 250 has been priced at an equivalent of Rs. 2.62 lakh. The cafe racer bike will not arrive in India as it seems overpriced for our market.