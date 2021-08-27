2022 Indian FTR 1200 range to debut in India soon

Indian Motorcycle will launch the 2022 FTR 1200 line-up in India in "a couple of months' time," a company executive has confirmed. To recall, the updated range was unveiled globally earlier this year and includes the FTR, FTR S, FTR R Carbon, and FTR Rally variants. They run on a 1,203cc engine linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

All the models sport dual exhausts

The 2022 Indian FTR 1200 range features an exposed design with a single-piece seat, a sloping fuel tank, and a circular headlamp. The FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon ride on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels whereas the FTR Rally bears 19-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels. The FTR S and FTR R Carbon also get an Akrapovic exhaust as standard.

A 123hp engine fuels the bikes

The 2022 Indian FTR 1200 range draws power from a 1,203cc, V-Twin, liquid-cooled motor that is tuned to produce 123hp of maximum power and 120Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Cornering ABS and cruise control are offered for safety

2022 Indian FTR 1200 motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes along with cornering ABS and cruise control. The FTR S, FTR R Carbon, and FTR Rally also provide traction control, wheelie control, stability control, and three riding modes. All the bikes offer a fully adjustable front and rear suspension except the FTR R Carbon version which has an Ohlins suspension at both ends.

2022 Indian FTR 1200 range: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the 2022 Indian FTR 1200 line-up will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen in the coming months. However, the range is expected to start at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).