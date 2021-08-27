Indian Chief range debuts in India at Rs. 20.76 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 27, 2021, 02:57 pm

2022 Indian Chief motorcycles launched in India

Indian Motorcycle has introduced the 2022 Chief range of motorbikes in India. The line-up starts at Rs. 20.76 lakh and includes the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited models. All three bikes share the same engine and frame but offer slightly different ergonomics. They provide cruise control, three riding modes, and a 4.0-inch touchscreen instrument console with navigation support.

Bike #1

Indian Chief Dark Horse

Indian Chief Dark Horse has a wheelbase of 1,626mm

Indian Chief Dark Horse is offered in Black Smoke, Stealth Gray, and Alumina Jade Smoke colors. It sits on a steel welded tube frame and has a 15-liter fuel tank, chunky dual exhausts, drag handler bars, a rider-only seat, and 19-inch cast wheels shod in Pirelli Night Dragon tires. The vehicle is fueled by an 1,890cc V-twin motor that makes 162Nm of peak torque.

Bike #2

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse also sits on a classic steel welded tube frame

The Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse has an old-school design with a rider-only saddle, a mini-ape handlebar, a rounded LED headlight, and 16-inch wire-spoke wheels. It gets covers for the front forks and rear shock absorbers, and runs on the same 1,890cc mill as the Chief Dark Horse. The cruiser is available in Black Smoke, Sagebrush Smoke, and Titanium Smoke color options.

Bike #3

Indian Super Chief Limited

Indian Chief Super Limited provides keyless ignition

Indian Chief Super Limited is available in three color schemes of Blue Slate Metallic, Black Metallic, and Maroon Metallic. It sports a raised windscreen, a sloping fuel tank, chrome exhausts, leather saddlebags, and a touring seat with a large passenger pad. Likethe Dark Horse and Bobber Dark Horse, it draws power from an 1,890cc mill and offers Sport, Standard, and Tour ride modes.

Pocket-pinch

2022 Indian Chief line-up: Pricing

The 2022 Indian Motorcycle Chief range celebrates the 100th anniversary of the iconic Chief model. The Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited bikes start at Rs. 20.76 lakh, Rs. 21.40 lakh, and Rs. 22.82 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The bookings for the motorcycles are already underway against a token amount of Rs. 3 lakh.