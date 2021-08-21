2022 Indian Chief range to be launched on August 27

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 07:17 pm

Launch date of 2022 Indian Chief range revealed

Indian Motorcycle has announced that it will launch its 2022 Chief bike line-up in India on August 27. The range should start at Rs. 20.75 lakh, and will include three models: Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers will have a head-turning look and shall run on a Thunderstroke 116 engine. Here's our roundup.

Instagram Post

Take a look at the announcement

Instagram post A post shared by indianmotorcycleindia on August 21, 2021 at 1:54 pm IST

Design

The bikes have a 15-liter fuel tank and full-LED lighting

The Chief Dark Horse, Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited boast a 15-liter fuel tank, key-less ignition, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on Pirelli Night Dragon tires. The Dark Horse gets drag handlebars, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a bobber seat, while the Bobber Dark Horse sports blacked-out bits. Finally, the Super Chief has a touring seat, quick-release windshield, and leather saddlebags.

Information

They will run on a 1,890cc engine in India

In India, the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 1,890cc Thunderstroke 116 V-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates 162Nm of peak torque but the power figure is currently unknown.

Safety

Three ride modes are offered

The Indian Chief Dark Horse, Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with ABS, cruise control, and throttle-by-wire. They also get three ride modes: Standard, Sport, and Tour. Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

How much will they cost?

The 2022 Indian Chief line-up is expected to carry a starting price tag of Rs. 20.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The bikes can be booked on payment of Rs. 3 lakh and deliveries should start soon after their launch.