Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 12:00 am

Nissan Magnite bags over 60,000 bookings in India

Japanese auto giant Nissan has received more than 60,000 bookings for its Magnite sub-compact SUV in India since it went on sale in December last year. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.59 lakh and is offered in XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium trims. The car is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports L-shaped DRLs and 16-inch alloy wheels

Nissan Magnite has a wheelbase of 2,500mm

The Nissan Magnite features an aggressive design with a large blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, a silvered faux skid plate, sleek LED headlamps, and L-shaped DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels. A power antenna, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available at the rear section.

Information

Two engine choices are available

The Nissan Magnite comes with a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol motor that makes 72hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill which is available in two states of tune: 100hp/160Nm and 100hp/152Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

Inside, there are quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen console

The Nissan Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and a USB charger. It also packs four speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car provides two airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information

How much does it cost?

In India, the Nissan Magnite starts at Rs. 5.59 lakh for the base-end XE model and goes up to Rs. 10 lakh for the top-tier XV Premium model (both prices, ex-showroom).