Sep 07, 2021

Yamaha launches RayZR 125 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched a Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of its RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid scooter in India. The vehicle sports black paintwork with blue highlights, MotoGP branding, and Monster Energy logo as well as decals on the front apron. Under the hood, it is fueled by a hybrid powertrain that generates 8hp of maximum power. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has arrowhead-shaped mirrors and Bluetooth connectivity

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Monster Energy MotoGP Edition flaunts a headlamp-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an LED headlamp, a bulb taillight, and rides on alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 5.2-liter and weighs 98kg.

Information

It runs on an 8hp, 125cc hybrid powertrain

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Monster Energy MotoGP Edition runs on a BS6-compliant, 125cc, single-cylinder engine with Hybrid Power Assist. The mill makes 8hp of power at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm.

Safety

It gets a side-stand engine cut-off switch

For the rider's safety, the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, a Unified Brake System (UBS), and a side-stand engine cut-off switch. Suspension duties on the scooter are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information

How much does it cost?

In India, the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Monster Energy MotoGP Edition carries a price-tag of Rs. 81,330. The standard RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid falls in the Rs. 76,830-83,830 price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).