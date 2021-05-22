Yamaha's Zuma 125 scooter is designed for off-roading

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 22, 2021, 01:04 am

Yamaha reveals its 2022 Zuma 125 scooter

Japanese automaker Yamaha has revealed its 2022 Zuma 125 scooter. It is unlikely to be launched in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an off-road-biased look and comes with asymmetrical round headlamps as well as a digital instrument console. It draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder engine linked to a CVT gearbox. Here are more details.

Design

The scooter has two helmet hangers and USB charging port

The 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 has a refreshed front apron with asymmetrical round headlamps, a raised front mudguard, two helmet hangers, a stepped-up seat with decent storage space beneath it, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs an LCD instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and rides on alloy wheels wrapped in dual-sport tires. It has a 6.05-liter fuel tank and weighs 128kg.

Information

It runs on a 9hp, 125cc engine

The 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 draws power from a 125cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine with variable valve actuation technology. The mill comes linked to a CVT gearbox, and generates a maximum power of 9hp and a peak torque of 9Nm.

Safety

It has a combined braking system

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by 33mm telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information

2022 Yamaha Zuma 125: Pricing and availability

In the US, the 2022 version of the Yamaha Zuma 125 carries a starting price-tag of $3,699 (roughly Rs. 2.7 lakh). The off-road-specific scooter is unlikely to be launched in India.