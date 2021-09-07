Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid goes official at Rs. 76,830

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched its RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid maxi-style scooter in India. It is available in a Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid variant as well. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and get features like Quiet Engine Start System as well as Bluetooth connectivity. It runs on a hybrid powertrain that makes 8hp of power. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter offers an LED headlight and digital instrument console

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, and a side-mounted exhaust. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X, a halogen/LED headlight, and rides on alloy wheels. The Street Rally variant is differentiated by metal body plates, brush guard, colored wheel stripes, and block pattern tires.

Information

It is fueled by an 8hp, 125cc hybrid powertrain

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid runs on a BS6-compliant 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine linked to a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system and an automatic gearbox. The mill generates 8hp of power at 6,500rpm and a peak torque of 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm.

Safety

It gets combined braking system for better handling

The Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Unified Brake System (UBS) and Automatic Stop and Start System. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid: Pricing

In India, the drum and disc variants of the Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid carry a price-tag of Rs. 76,830 and Rs. 79,830, respectively. The Street Rally model sports a price-figure of Rs. 83,830 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).