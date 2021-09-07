Maruti Suzuki cars have become costlier by Rs. 22,500

Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 03:29 pm

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices due to rising input costs

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced a price-hike of 1.9% on its entire line-up, including the Alto 800, S-Presso, Swift, Baleno, S-Cross, and Ciaz models. The new prices, which the brand claims are due to a rise in input costs, have come into effect starting September 6. The hike ranges from Rs. 7,500-22,500, depending on the model.

This is the company's fourth price-hike this year

In January, Maruti Suzuki increased the prices of certain models by up to Rs. 34,000 followed by another hike in April. Meanwhile, in July, the prices of the Swift hatchback and the entire line-up of CNG cars were jacked up by up to Rs. 15,000.

What is the quantum of the hike?

The Alto 800, S-Presso, and WagonR have become costlier by Rs. 16,100, Rs. 7,500, and Rs. 12,500, respectively, while the Vitara Brezza and Dzire have received an uptick of Rs. 10,000. The Swift, Baleno, and Ignis respectively cost Rs. 13,000, Rs. 15,200, and Rs. 14,680 more than before, while the Ciaz and S-Cross have become costlier by Rs. 20,500.

'Chip shortage and increasing raw material costs cause for concern'

Maruti Suzuki has blamed increasing prices of raw materials such as precious metals and steel for the hike in car prices. Meanwhile, speaking to Autocar, the president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), Sunjay Kapur, said that the chip shortage, increase in the price of raw materials, and logistical uncertainty including astronomical shipping rates are areas of concern for the industry.

Future Maruti Suzuki models coming in India

Two Maruti Suzuki cars are in the pipeline for the Indian market and are likely to debut in the coming months. They include the new-generation Celerio hatchback and an updated version of the Baleno SUV.