2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno spied testing; features revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 28, 2021, 01:36 am

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno spotted testing

Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the facelifted model of its Baleno hatchback in India next year. In the latest development, the car has been spotted testing, revealing its design details and features. As per the spy images, the 2022 Baleno shall get a new front fascia and a revised cabin. It will likely be offered with two petrol engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

There will be new headlamps and a reworked spoiler

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will have an updated design with a large grille, redesigned headlamps with dual arrow shaped LED DRLs, a wide air dam, and new bumpers. On the sides, it might be flanked by sheet metal fenders, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and updated alloy wheels. A sportier spoiler, a wiper, and reworked taillights are expected to be available on the rear.

Information

Two engine options should be on offer

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will reportedly come with a 1.2-liter petrol motor that makes 82hp/113Nm and a mild-hybrid 1.2-liter dual-jet petrol mill that delivers 89hp/113Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle will get a 'floating' touchscreen panel

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will offer a spacious cabin with updated upholstery, a new dashboard, steering-mounted controls, redesigned AC vents, and keyless entry. It might also pack a reworked digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there should be dual airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

Information

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Pricing

At present, the pricing details of the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Baleno are unknown. It will, however, carry some premium over the current-generation model which starts at Rs. 5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.