The Swift is perhaps India's most loved automobile. It is currently the best selling car and is showing no signs of slowing down even with new competition around. However, the long-awaited update has finally happened. Suzuki has revealed its facelifted Swift, offering the new model with a few design tweaks inside-out, some new features, and a more powerful hybrid-petrol engine. Here's our first-look.

Exteriors Suzuki Swift (facelift): At a glance

As far as facelifts go, the new Swift is a subtle one with only a few changes done while the basic shape has not been tampered with. The biggest updates are concentrated on the front where you get a new grille and full-LED headlamps. There is also a new 'Flame Orange' metallic color added to the range along with a black dual-tone effect.

Interiors What has changed on the inside?

Inside, the changes are limited to a new fabric upholstery while the equipment levels have been increased with the introduction of paddle-shifters and a new 360-degree-view camera. The interiors look sporty with the flat-bottomed steering wheel and rounded AC control knobs. The facelifted Swift also sports the latest infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen console, which is also present in the current-generation model.

Under the hood Has the facelifted Swift received some mechanical upgrades?

Yes, and the new engine on offer is a 1.2-liter Dualjet petrol unit that makes more power at 90hp. This motor also features mild-hybrid technology, which increases the mileage over the current-generation 1.2-liter petrol engine. For transmission duties, there is a new CVT automatic option which we expect to see on the India-bound model, along with the AMT and manual gearbox choices.

Launch details When will the Swift (facelift) arrive in India?