Austrian automaker KTM has hiked the prices of its 390 Adventure motorcycle in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,878, and now costs Rs. 3.05 lakh. As for the highlights, it has a sporty semi-faired look, packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 373cc, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design KTM 390 Adventure: At a glance

KTM 390 Adventure is built on a steel trellis frame and exhibits an off-road-friendly design. It features a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, and eye-catching body graphics. The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation and an all-LED lighting setup. It has a dry weight of 162kg and a 14.5-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The KTM 390 Adventure runs on a BS6-compliant 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 42.3hp and 37Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 390 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Pricing How much does it cost?