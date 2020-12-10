Last updated on Dec 10, 2020, 05:57 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Austrian automaker KTM has hiked the prices of its 390 Adventure motorcycle in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 1,878, and now costs Rs. 3.05 lakh.
As for the highlights, it has a sporty semi-faired look, packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 373cc, single-cylinder engine.
Here's our roundup.
KTM 390 Adventure is built on a steel trellis frame and exhibits an off-road-friendly design. It features a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, and eye-catching body graphics.
The motorcycle packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for turn-by-turn navigation and an all-LED lighting setup. It has a dry weight of 162kg and a 14.5-liter fuel tank.
The KTM 390 Adventure runs on a BS6-compliant 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 42.3hp and 37Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quick-shifter.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 390 Adventure is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm inverted telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
Following the price-hike, the BS6-compliant KTM 390 Adventure carries a price-tag of Rs. 3,05,878 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The premium motorcycle is up for grabs with EMIs starting at Rs. 6,999. The scheme covers 5-years of ownership and 80% coverage of the on-road price.
Financing offers from Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank can also be availed.
