Honda cars available with massive discounts in India this September

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 01:53 pm

Honda announces offers worth Rs. 57,044 in India

In a bid to boost sales this month, Honda India has introduced discounts of up to Rs. 57,044 on some of its popular offerings such as the Amaze, Jazz, WR-V, and City cars. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty bonuses, and corporate discounts. Notably, these offers may vary state-wise and are valid till the stock lasts.

Car #1

Honda Amaze: Price starts at Rs. 6.32 lakh

Honda Amaze has a wheelbase of 2,470mm

Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs. 57,044 on the pre-facelift as well as the facelifted models of the Amaze sedan. It features a sloping roofline, a dual-slat grille, all-LED lighting, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen and dual airbags. The car comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (79.12hp/160Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol motor (88.76hp/110Nm).

Car #2

Honda Jazz: Price begins at Rs. 7.65 lakh

Honda Jazz provides two airbags for safety

Honda Jazz is available with benefits of up to Rs. 39,947, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000. It has a compact body with swept back headlights, a blacked-out air dam, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. The 5-seater cabin offers a rear-view camera, an electric sunroof, and a touchscreen infotainment panel. The vehicle is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol mill that delivers 88.5hp/110Nm.

Car #3

Honda WR-V: Price starts at Rs. 8.76 lakh

Honda WR-V has an all-LED lighting setup

The Honda WR-V can be bought with benefits worth up to Rs. 39,998, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. It has a muscular look with a multi-slat grille, a chiseled bonnet, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The cabin has five seats, a sunroof, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit. The four-wheeler is available with a 1.5-liter diesel engine (98hp/200Nm) and a 1.2-liter petrol mill (88.5hp/110Nm).

Car #4

Honda City: Price begins at Rs. 11.16 lakh

Honda City packs quad speakers

Both the fourth and fifth-generation Honda City models attract discounts of up to Rs. 37,708. It gets an elegant design with a sloping roofline, a shark fin antenna, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights. Inside the cabin, there are six airbags, automatic climate control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen console. The sedan comes with a 1.5-liter diesel motor (98hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol engine (119hp/145Nm).