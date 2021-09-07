BMW iX5 Hydrogen car breaks cover at Munich Motor Show

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 12:40 pm

BMW has revealed its iX5 Hydrogen SAV

BMW has showcased its iX5 Hydrogen car at the Munich Motor Show and is using it as a shuttle vehicle there. The company is calling it a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV). The four-wheeler looks similar to the X5 M model and has an upmarket cabin. It uses hydrogen fuel cell technology and can deliver up to 374hp of power. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has a blue-accented kidney grille and 22-inch wheels

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen has a lengthy bonnet, a large kidney grille with blue accents, a wide air dam, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 22-inch aerodynamic wheels shod in Pirelli tires made of natural rubber and rayon. A diffuser and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Interiors

It gets a 3-spoke steering wheel and touchscreen infotainment panel

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen has a spacious cabin, featuring a "Hydrogen fuel cell" badge on the entry sills and cover trim for the instrument panel, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Performance

It runs on a 374hp, hydrogen-powered BMW eDrive system

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen runs on a fifth-generation BMW eDrive system which uses hydrogen as fuel. The powertrain generates 170hp of power, but for situations requiring more punch, the output can be bumped up to 374hp. The hydrogen is stored in two 700-bar tanks made of carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP). Together they can hold almost 6kg of hydrogen.

Information

BMW iX5 Hydrogen: Availability

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen will remain a near-production test vehicle for now and several units will be built for evaluation. However, without a robust hydrogen fueling infrastructure, the car is unlikely to head to production anytime soon.