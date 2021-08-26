Yamaha R15M bike previewed in a leaked image

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 12:32 am

Leaked picture of Yamaha R15M reveals key design details

Yamaha is expected to launch a new M variant of its YZF R15 V3 motorbike in India soon. It may be called R15M. In the latest development, a leaked image of the upcoming two-wheeler has surfaced online, revealing key design details. The picture suggests that it will have a YZF R7-inspired front fascia, a raised windscreen, and golden-colored front forks. Here are more details.

Design

The bike should have alloy wheels and Bluetooth connectivity

The Yamaha R15M will have a muscular fuel tank, a headlight flanked by thin DRLs, a raised windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. The bike is expected to pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and will ride on alloy wheels. It should weigh around 142kg and have a fuel storage capacity of 11-liter.

Information

It will be powered by a 155cc engine

The Yamaha R15M will run on a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill will generate a maximum power of 17.8hp and a peak torque of 14.1Nm.

Safety

It will get inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha R15M will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a monocross unit on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha R15M: Pricing and availability

Yamaha will reveal the pricing and availability details of the R15M motorbike in India at the time of its launch. However, it is likely to carry a premium of around Rs. 10,000 over the YZF R15 V3 which starts at Rs. 1,56,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).