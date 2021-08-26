New Honda CR-V SUV found testing; design details revealed

New Honda CR-V previewed in spy shots

Japanese automaker Honda is likely to reveal its new-generation CR-V SUV in mid-2022. In the latest development, a camouflaged test mule of the car has been found testing on the roads, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a wider grille, new LED headlights, and multi-spoke wheels. A revamped cabin is also expected. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The 2022 Honda CR-V will have a lengthy bonnet, a blacked-out, hexagonal grille with a mesh design, a wide air dam, and narrow LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. It will be flanked by B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Revised wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

Powertrain details of the new Honda CR-V are currently unavailable. However, it is expected to be available with a choice of a 2.0-liter petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and a 1.5-liter combustion engine, similar to the Jazz and HR-V.

Interiors

The new-generation Honda CR-V is expected to have a refreshed 5-seater cabin, with auto climate control, key-less entry, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It is likely to house an all-new infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera.

Information

What about its availability?

The new-generation Honda CR-V will be revealed by mid-2022 and shall be launched in the UK by the end of the year. It should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at £32,950 (around Rs. 33.6 lakh).