Maruti Suzuki has started assembling the Jimny SUV in India ahead of its expected launch in 2021. According to Autocar, 50 units of the 3-door Jimny have been assembled at the company's Gurugram facility using CKD kits imported from Japan. These units will soon be exported to international markets. In India, the company will launch a 5-door version of the Jimny sometime in 2021.

Exteriors Maruti Suzuki Jimny: At a glance

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny will have a boxy design, featuring a wide grille, a muscular bonnet, and rounded headlights as well as fog lamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by body-colored B-pillars, chunky, blacked-out wheel arches, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. The rear section will have a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate and taillamps integrated into the bumper.

Information Power and performance

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine that generates 103hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 138Nm. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is expected to offer a spacious cabin with fabric upholstery, foldable rear seats, automatic climate control, and steering mounted controls. It will also pack a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the SUV should offer multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and some off-road-friendly driving features.

Information What about the price?