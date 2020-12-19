Mahindra is working to launch the new-generation XUV500 SUV in India in April 2021. In the latest development, a production-ready test mule of the car has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing some of its key design features. As per the images, it will sport an updated grille, sleek headlamps with LED DRLs, beige-colored interiors, and new alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mahindra XUV500: At a glance

The 2021 XUV500 will have a refreshed design, featuring an updated 7-slat grille, L-shaped LED headlamps, a muscular bonnet, and a roof-mounted rear spoiler with an LED brake light. The SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles and updated alloy wheels. The vehicle will have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

Information Power and performance

The next-generation XUV500 will reportedly be offered with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol mill that generates 187hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel motor that makes 185hp. Transmission duties on the SUV will be handled by a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will offer a redesigned cabin with an electric sunroof, auto climate control, black and beige upholstery, a fully-digital instrument cluster and a 'floating' touchscreen infotainment panel. The company is also testing autonomous emergency braking, frontal collision warning, eyelid tracking technology, and other advanced safety features but it remains to be seen if they will be offered on the final model.

Information What about the pricing?