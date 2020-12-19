As the year comes to an end, automakers are offering attractive discounts and benefits on their popular SUVs, including bestsellers like the Renault Duster, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Mahindra Alturas G4. These benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and free accessories. Notably, these offers are valid till the end of December.

Car #1 Renault Duster: Price begins at Rs. 9.39 lakh

Renault Duster is available with benefits worth Rs. 80,000, including a cash discount of Rs. 20,000. The SUV features trapezoidal headlamp units, a chrome-finished grille, and designer alloy wheels. Inside, it has a 5-seater cabin with a touchscreen infotainment console and dual airbags. It is available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 105hp, 1.5-liter petrol mill and a 154hp, 1.3-liter turbo-petrol motor.

Car #2 MG Hector: Price starts at Rs. 12.83 lakh

MG Hector can be purchased with an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 25,000. It has a blacked-out grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and sporty alloy wheels. Inside, there is a panoramic sunroof, a 10.39-inch infotainment panel, and six airbags. It is available with three engine options: a 141hp, 1.5-liter petrol, a 141hp, 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid, and a 170hp, 2.0-liter diesel.

Car #3 Tata Harrier: Price begins at Rs. 13.84 lakh

Tata's popular SUV, the Harrier, can be bought with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and an exchange benefit worth Rs. 40,000. It has a cascading grille, projector headlights, electronically adjustable ORVMs, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The SUV offers a 5-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof and a touchscreen infotainment console. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 168hp/350Nm.

Car #4 Mahindra Alturas G4: Price starts at Rs. 28.72 lakh