Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is reportedly set to be launched in a new shade in India soon. Currently, it's offered in Thunder Grey, Dark Knight, and Racing Blue colors. The upcoming variant will sport bright red paintwork on fairings, fuel tank, and tail section beneath the pillion seat, while the rest will be painted grey. However, styling and specifications remain unchanged. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike has an all-LED lighting setup

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 sits on a Deltabox platform and has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, an engine cut-off switch, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has an 11-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 142kg.

Information It runs on a 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha YZF R15 V3 draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 18.2hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1Nm at 8,500rpm.

Safety Dual-channel ABS is available for improved handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha YZF R15: Pricing