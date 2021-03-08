Italian automaker Ducati has released a teaser image confirming that it will unveil a new Scrambler on March 10. The picture suggests that the new model might be an even more off-road-focused variant of the 2021 Scrambler Desert Sled 800 but with an increase in displacement. Moreover, it should have wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires. Here are more details.

Design It should have a full-LED lighting setup

The off-road biased 2021 Scrambler Desert Sled will be based on the company's existing platform and should have a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a flat-type single-piece seat, a miniature exhaust, a pronounced beak, and a rounded headlight. The bike should pack a digital instrument console and an all-LED setup for lighting. It should ride on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information It should run on an 85hp, 1,079cc engine

The off-road-focused 2021 Scrambler Desert Sled should be powered by a 1,079cc, L-twin, air-cooled engine that generates 85.5hp of power at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of peak torque at 4,750rpm. The mill should be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels will ensure safety

To ensure the rider's safety, the new scrambler should be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle should be taken care of by 46mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit by Kayaba on the rear end.

Information 2021 Ducati Scrambler: Pricing and availability