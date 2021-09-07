Volkswagen ID.5 GTX debuts at Munich Motor Show

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 07, 2021, 06:40 pm

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX revealed in "near-production concept" form

Volkswagen has revealed its ID.5 GTX crossover-coupe in "near-production concept" form at the ongoing Munich Motor Show. It will not be introduced in the US. As for the highlights, the car draws styling cues from the ID.4 crossover and is fueled by an electric powertrain that promises a range of 497km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has turbine-style wheels and LED headlights

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX is based on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix architecture. It flaunts a sloping roofline, a flat bonnet, LED headlamps that generate 'intelligently controlled' high beams, and a wide air vent. It also has illuminated honeycomb elements and wheels with a turbine-like design. An integrated spoiler, 3D LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna graces the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It runs on a dual motor electric powertrain

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX houses two electric motors, a 77kWh battery pack, and an all-wheel-drive system. The specifications and power figures are yet to be disclosed but the four-wheeler promises to deliver a range of up to 497km.

Interiors

It will get a touchscreen infotainment panel and multiple airbags

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX is expected to have a spacious cabin, featuring auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ADAS, ABS with EBD, and crash sensors should ensure the passengers' safety. It will also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX will be revealed at a later date. However, the car is likely to carry a premium over the ID.4 which starts at £34,995 (around Rs. 35.4 lakh) in the UK.