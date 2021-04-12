Volkswagen is reportedly mulling the possibility of bringing the yet-to-be-revealed seventh-generation Polo hatchback to India. It should be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. To recall, the fifth-generation model was launched here in 2010, while its successor had its global debut in 2017. However, the latter did not make its way to our shores. Here are more details.

Exteriors The vehicle shall sport a sleek grille

The new-generation Polo will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a narrow single-slat grille, a wide air dam, a roof-mounted spoiler, and split taillamps. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. The car will have a smaller length as compared to the current-generation international-spec model, which is 4,053mm long.

Information Two engine options should be on offer

The powertrain details of the upcoming Volkswagen Polo are unavailable as of now. For reference, the current India-specific variant comes with two 1.0-liter engine choices: an MPI petrol mill that makes 75.10hp/95Nm and a TSI petrol unit that generates 108.62hp/175Nm.

Interiors A leather-wrapped steering wheel is expected

Details regarding the interiors of the next-generation Volkswagen Polo are unknown. However, it is expected to offer a spacious dual-tone cabin with a 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and automatic climate control. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors, should be available.

Information Seventh-generation Volkswagen Polo: Pricing and availability