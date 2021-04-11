Czech automaker SKODA has revealed the SportLine variant of its 2021 OCTAVIA sedan. It is positioned between the car's Style and RS variants. As for the highlights, the mid-spec trim has a refreshed look and an updated cabin with many features. It is offered with a choice of petrol, diesel as well as CNG powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car sports a blacked-out grille

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA SportLine has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out butterfly grille, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels (18/19-inch wheels with a black finish also available). Wrap-around LED taillights, 'SKODA' badging on the tailgate, and twin exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Interiors The vehicle has a spacious, feature-loaded cabin

The 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA SportLine has a 5-seater cabin, featuring Piano Black decorative strips, sports seats with integrated headrests, covered in ThermoFlux upholstery, and a power steering wheel. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, Crew Protect Assist with rollover function, Collision Avoidance Assist, and Turn Assist are available.

Engine It is offered with multiple engine choices

The 2021 OCTAVIA SportLine has a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology that makes 148hp, a 189hp 2.0-liter TSI petrol mill, and a 2.0-liter TDI diesel unit offered in three tunes: 114hp, 148hp, and 198hp. The engines are linked to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. A plug-in hybrid trim that produces 202hp and a CNG unit that churns out 128hp are also available.

Information 2021 SKODA OCTAVIA SportLine: Pricing and availability