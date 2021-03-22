Director of SKODA AUTO India, Zac Hollis has confirmed that the 2021 version of the KODIAQ SUV will be launched in India in the third quarter of this year (between July and September). As for the highlights, the car will sport cosmetic updates inside-out and shall draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

The third launch this year will be the facelifted Kodiaq, which we will launch in Q3 with the powerful 2.0TSI engine. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) March 19, 2021

Exteriors The car will sport a butterfly grille

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ will have an eye-catching look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, refreshed bumpers, and sleek headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and redesigned alloy wheels. A window wiper, wrap-around taillights, and 'SKODA' lettering will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It will run on a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that should generate 187hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque. The motor will be linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The vehicle should have a feature-packed cabin

The 2021 SKODA KODIAQ should have a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, leatherette seats, and a 2-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. The safety of the passengers should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.

Information 2021 SKODA KODIAQ: Pricing and availability