Ahead of debut, Volkswagen teases its ID.6 electric SUVLast updated on Apr 09, 2021, 05:08 pm
Prior to its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month, German automaker Volkswagen has teased its ID.6 electric SUV. It will be offered in two versions: ID.6 X and ID.6 Crozz.
The pictures suggest that the car will have a sloping roofline with roof rails, a muscular bonnet, and sweptback headlights.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car shall sport a narrow chromed grille
Volkswagen ID.6 will be based on the MEB platform and shall feature a sleek chrome-covered grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, sleek headlamps, wrap-around taillamps connected by a blacked-out strip, and a silvered skid plate.
It will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer wheels.
Dimensions-wise, it will have a length of 4,876mm and a wheelbase of 2,965mm.
Information
It will run on a 201hp, electric powertrain
The Volkswagen ID.6 will pack an 82kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor. The powertrain will generate 201hp of maximum power. A twin-motor variant that will generate over 300hp of power is also expected to be available.
Interiors
The vehicle will have three rows of seats
Details related to the interiors of the Volkswagen ID.6 are yet to be revealed. However, it should have a spacious cabin with three rows of seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It should pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera.
Information
What about the pricing and availability?
Volkswagen is yet to formally announce the ID.6 electric SUV. Hence, details related to the pricing and availability of the four-wheeler are undisclosed as of now.