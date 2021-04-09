Bajaj Auto has reportedly increased the prices of its Pulsar RS200 motorcycle in India. Following the price-hike, the two-wheeler has become costlier by Rs. 5,005 and is now priced at Rs. 1.57 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a fully-faired design, a full-LED lighting setup, and draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.5cc engine. Here's our roundup.

Design The bike houses a digital instrument console

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has an eye-catching look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, and a dual-tone paint job. The bike packs a digital instrument cluster, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on designer alloy wheels. It has a 13-liter fuel tank and tips the scales at 166kg.

Information It runs on a 24hp, 199cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 draws power from a BS6-compliant 199.5cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 24.2hp at 9,750rpm and a peak torque of 18.7Nm at 8,000rpm.

Safety Dual-channel ABS ensures better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks with an anti-friction bush on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Bajaj Pulsar RS200: Pricing