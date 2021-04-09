In order to boost sales this month, Maruti Suzuki dealerships in India are offering attractive discounts and benefits on several models, including the Swift, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ciaz. The deals are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate discounts. Here are more details.

Car #1 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Price begins at Rs. 5.73 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is available for purchase with up to Rs. 30,000 cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. It features a glossy body, a blacked-out grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the 5-seater cabin has a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and dual airbags. The car runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 88.5hp/113Nm.

Car #2 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price begins at Rs. 7.39 lakh

Vitara Brezza is up for grabs with Rs. 10,000 cash discount on Lxi and Vxi variants and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus on Zxi and Zxi+ models. It sports a narrow chrome grille, LED lights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and twin airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter petrol mill that generates 103.26hp/138Nm.

Car #3 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price starts at Rs. 8.39 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross can be bought with benefits of up to Rs. 57,000, depending on the variants. It has a vertical slat chrome grille, a muscular bonnet, roof rails, LED projector headlamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The 5-seater cabin offers a 7.0-inch touchscreen console, multiple airbags, and cruise control. The four-wheeler is fueled by a 1.5-liter Smart Hybrid petrol engine that delivers 103.26hp/138Nm.

Car #4 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price begins at Rs. 8.42 lakh