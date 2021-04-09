-
Jeep teases its 3-row SUV; might be named CommanderLast updated on Apr 09, 2021, 01:18 pm
Prior to its global debut later this year, Jeep has released a teaser of its upcoming H6 SUV.
The video suggests that the vehicle shall have rectangular headlights, a grille with trapezoidal design elements, and will be called Commander.
It will have a 3-row cabin and shall draw power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine that generates around 200hp of power.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car will have a traditional Jeep grille
The Jeep Commander will have an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a traditional Jeep grille with trapezoidal elements, rectangular headlamps, and a wide air dam.
On the sides, it should be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper should be available on the rear end.
Information
It should run on a 200hp, 2.0-liter engine
The Jeep Commander will draw power from a 2.0-liter diesel engine, linked to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. The mill should generate around 200hp of maximum power.
Interiors
The vehicle should have a feature-loaded cabin
No details regarding the interiors of the Jeep Commander are currently available. However, it should have a spacious 3-row cabin with ventilated leather seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
It should pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For the passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera should be available.
Information
Jeep Commander: Pricing and availability
Jeep Commander will be unveiled later this year and should arrive in India in the first half of 2022. It should carry a significant premium over the Compass, which starts at Rs. 16.9 lakh (ex-showroom).