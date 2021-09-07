Honda begins deliveries of CB200X motorcycle in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has started delivering the CB200X adventure bike from its Red Wing dealerships in the country. To recall, it went official last month and borrows its specifications from the Hornet 2.0. The bike comes with a sporty design, a host of electronic riding aids, and a 184cc engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design

It sports an LCD instrument console

Honda CB200X has a ground clearance of 167mm

The Honda CB200X sits on a diamond frame and features an aggressive look with a raised windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a split-style seat, an upswept exhaust, and a two-piece pillion grab rail. It also offers an all-LED lighting, an LCD instrument console, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. The two-wheeler has a kerb weight of 147kg and is available in three color options.

Information

A 17hp engine fuels the vehicle

The Honda CB200X draws power from a BS6-compliant 184cc, single-cylinder motor that produces 17hp of power at 8,500rpm and 16.1Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. The mill comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Single-channel ABS is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the Honda CB200X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Honda CB200X: Pricing and availability

The Honda CB200X is priced at Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. As for the availability, it is currently up for grabs and the deliveries are underway in the country.