Pricing and availability details of 2022 Honda Civic sedan leaked

Last updated on May 15, 2021, 12:32 am

2022 Honda Civic to go on sale starting June 16

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Honda Civic sedan have leaked. It will start at $21,700 (roughly Rs. 15.9 lakh) and will go on sale in the US starting June 16. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler is slightly larger than its predecessor. It has an eye-catching look, a spacious cabin, and is offered with two petrol engine choices. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The car sports a sleek black grille

The 2022 Honda Civic has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a sleek blacked-out grille, narrow headlights, wrap-around LED taillamps and a wide air dam. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer alloy wheels. This 11th-generation model is 33mm longer in comparison to the outgoing model and has a 36mm increased wheelbase.

Information

A CVT gearbox handles transmission duties

The 2022 Honda Civic is available with two petrol engine options: a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated mill that makes 158hp/187Nm and a 1.5-liter turbocharged motor that churns out 180hp/240Nm. Transmission duties on the car are taken care of by a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has 10 airbags and a 'floating' infotainment console

The 2022 Honda Civic has a spacious cabin with a honeycomb mesh that runs across the dashboard and hides the AC vents. It houses a 'floating' 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the sedan offers 10 airbags, adaptive cruise control, low-speed braking control, and Honda Sensing safety suite, which includes eight sonar sensors and a camera.

Information

2022 Honda Civic: Pricing

The 2022 Honda Civic will start at $21,700 (Rs. 15.9 lakh) for the LX model while the Sport variant will cost $23,100 (Rs. 16.9 lakh). The EX and Touring trims will be priced at $24,700 (Rs. 18.1 lakh) and $28,300 (Rs. 20.7 lakh), respectively.