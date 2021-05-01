2022 Honda Civic, with a new design and features, revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 07:39 pm

Japanese automaker Honda has unveiled the 2022 iteration of its Civic sedan.

As for the key highlights, the car comes with bigger dimensions than its predecessor, a sporty design, and an upmarket cabin with hi-tech features.

It follows the company's new "Man-maximum, Machine-minimum" design philosophy and is available with two petrol engine options.

Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It sports a sleek black grille and a sloping roofline

The 11th-generation Honda Civic features an eye-catching design with a sloping roofline, a narrow blacked-out grille, a large air dam, sleek headlamps, and new LED taillights.

On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, body-colored ORVMs, and 5-spoke alloy wheels.

In comparison to the outgoing model, the 2022 Civic is 33mm longer while the wheelbase has increased by nearly 36mm.

Information

It is available with two petrol engine options

Under the hood, the 2022 Honda Civic comes with two petrol engine choices: a 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor that delivers 158hp/187Nm and a 1.5-liter turbocharged unit that generates 180hp/240Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has a 'floating' infotainment system

The 2022 Honda Civic offers a spacious cabin with a new honeycomb mesh that runs across the dashboard and conceals the AC vents.

It has a 'floating' 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The four-wheeler also gets 10 airbags, low-speed braking control, adaptive cruise control, and Honda Sensing safety suite, which includes a camera and eight sonar sensors.

Information

2022 Honda Civic: Pricing and availability

Honda is yet to reveal the pricing and availability of the 2022 Civic sedan. However, if and when it arrives in India, we expect it to command a hefty premium over the now-discontinued 10th-generation model which carried a starting price-tag of Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).