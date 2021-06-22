Made-in-India Nissan Magnite now exported to Nepal, Indonesia, South Africa
Nissan has started exporting its fully made-in-India Magnite subcompact SUV to foreign markets, including Nepal, South Africa, and Indonesia. Between December 2020 and May 2021, the Japanese automaker has produced 15,010 units at the Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu. As many as 13,790 units of the Magnite have been sold in India, while 1,220 units have been exported from the country. Here's our roundup.
It sports a large grille and all-LED lighting
The Nissan Magnite features an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, a power antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler. For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlamps, L-shaped DRLs, split LED taillights, and LED fog lamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black wheel cladding, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
The vehicle is available with two petrol engine choices
The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated motor that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged mill that delivers 98.6hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
There are two airbags and an 8.0-inch touchscreen panel
The Nissan Magnite has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It also packs quad speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the car provides dual airbags, traction control, a 360-degree-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.
Nissan Magnite: Pricing
In India, it carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.59 lakh for the base XE model and goes up to Rs. 10 lakh for the top-spec XV Premium variant (both prices, ex-showroom).