Dacia Jogger MPV, with up to seven seats, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 03:41 pm

Dacia reveals its Jogger MPV in Europe

Renault's Romanian subsidiary Dacia has unveiled its Jogger MPV. It will be up for grabs from early 2022. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an imposing look and a spacious cabin with up to seven seats. Under the hood, it is fueled by a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car sports a dual-slat grille and vertically positioned taillamps

The Dacia Jogger has a Renault Triber-like roofline, a sculpted hood, a twin-slat grille, a wide air vent, rectangular headlights, and black inserts. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Vertically stacked taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the MPV has a length of 4,500mm and a wheelbase of 2,900mm.

Information

It is fueled by a 112hp, 1.0-liter engine

In Europe, Dacia Jogger runs on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 111.5hp/200Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. An LPG-enabled version will also be available. In 2023, it will get a hybrid powertrain, comprising a 1.6-liter petrol engine and two electric motors.

Interiors

The MPV gets 4-spoke steering wheel and touchscreen infotainment system

The Dacia Jogger has a spacious dual-tone 5/7-seater cabin, featuring a height-adjustable driver's seat, auto climate control, split-folding seats in the second row, and a 4-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags and ABS with EBD are available.

Information

Dacia Jogger: Pricing and availability

The Dacia Jogger is likely to carry a starting price tag of around £13,000 (roughly Rs. 13.15 lakh) in the UK. The MPV will be up for sale from early next year.