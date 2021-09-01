Dacia Jogger MPV to be unveiled on September 3

Dacia has announced, via a teaser, that it will unveil the Jogger MPV on September 3. It will also be showcased at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. The upcoming four-wheeler will have a Lodgy-inspired silhouette and a spacious cabin with five or seven seats. However, its features and mechanical specifications are still under the wraps. Here are other details.

Exteriors

The car will have adjustable roof rails and L-shaped taillights

The Dacia Jogger will be a spiritual successor to the Lodgy and should flaunt a muscular bonnet, a large grille, a wide air dam, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by adjustable roof rails, B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A quarter glass that can be opened, a window wiper, and vertically positioned L-shaped taillights will be available on the rear.

It should be fueled by a 140hp, 1.6-liter powertrain

The engine details of the Dacia Jogger MPV are yet to revealed. However, the four-wheeler is expected to draw power from a 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain that will generate around 140hp of maximum power.

Interiors

It will get up to seven seats and multiple airbags

The Dacia Jogger will have a spacious 5/7-seater cabin, featuring AC knobs from the new Duster, parking sensors, and a 4-spoke steering wheel. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers is expected to be ensured by multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Dacia Jogger: Availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Dacia Jogger will be disclosed on September 3. Meanwhile, the debut of the MPV seems unlikely in India as the brand has no presence here.