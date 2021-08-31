2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 390 motorcycles revealed

KTM reveals 2022 RC 125 and RC 390 bikes

Austrian automaker KTM has unveiled the 2022 iterations of its RC 125 and RC 390 motorbikes. They should be launched in India soon. As for the highlights, the two vehicles have a refreshed design and offer a host of features such as a TFT instrument console and an LED headlight. They also have revised underpinnings. Here are more details.

Design

The bikes have a bolt-on subframe and lightweight wheels

The 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 390 have a bolt-on subframe, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, clip-on handlebars, an upswept exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The motorcycles pack a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and KTM's 'MY RIDE' system, a full-LED setup for lighting, and ride on lightweight alloy wheels. They have a fuel storage capacity of 13.7-liter.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The 2022 KTM RC 125 runs on a 125cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 14.69hp, while the RC 390 is fueled by a 373cc, single-cylinder mill that generates 43.5hp/37Nm. Both the bikes get a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, KTM RC 125 and RC 390 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The latter also gets Supermoto ABS mode, lean-sensitive traction control, and cornering ABS. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by 43mm WP APEX forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear.

Information

How much will they cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 KTM RC 125 and RC 390 in India will be announced at the time of their launch. However, they are expected to cost around Rs. 1.85 lakh and Rs. 2.90 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).