Mumbai: Man poisons nephew to death over personal dispute
What's the story
A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old boy in Mumbai. The accused reportedly spiked a cold drink with poison, leading to the minor's death. The incident came to light on June 29 when the victim didn't return home and was later found unconscious at the accused's home. The minor was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.
Confession details
Accused's initial story and confession
Initially, the accused claimed they had consumed an energy drink given by the victim's friends. However, police found inconsistencies in his story and discovered he was lying about meeting those friends. The accused confessed to killing the victim because he felt ignored and only contacted for money. Police are now waiting for the forensic report to confirm the allegation.
Poison method
How the accused executed his plan
The accused was upset with his nephew for not answering his calls and for being with friends. He brought insecticide tablets from Bihar's Madhubani, crushed them, and added them to an energy drink he knew his nephew liked. To prove nothing was wrong, he took a few sips of the spiked drink himself before giving it to the minor.
Family dynamics
Victim was asked to stay away from uncle
The police investigation revealed a history of conflict between the two. According to the complaint, the accused took the victim to Nagpur about four months back, and his family was not informed. When he returned, the victim's parents asked him to stay away from the accused, leading to a fallout between them, with the minor ignoring his uncle's calls and messages.