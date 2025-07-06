Mumbai: Man poisons nephew to death over personal dispute

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a 16-year-old boy in Mumbai . The accused reportedly spiked a cold drink with poison, leading to the minor's death. The incident came to light on June 29 when the victim didn't return home and was later found unconscious at the accused's home. The minor was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Confession details Accused's initial story and confession Initially, the accused claimed they had consumed an energy drink given by the victim's friends. However, police found inconsistencies in his story and discovered he was lying about meeting those friends. The accused confessed to killing the victim because he felt ignored and only contacted for money. Police are now waiting for the forensic report to confirm the allegation.

Poison method How the accused executed his plan The accused was upset with his nephew for not answering his calls and for being with friends. He brought insecticide tablets from Bihar's Madhubani, crushed them, and added them to an energy drink he knew his nephew liked. To prove nothing was wrong, he took a few sips of the spiked drink himself before giving it to the minor.