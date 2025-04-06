RJD to challenge Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court
What's the story
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will challenge the new Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court. This comes after the President approved the bill on Saturday, making it law.
RJD leaders Manoj Jha and Fayaz Ahmed said the act could have significant implications for the management of Waqf properties. They will file a petition with the apex court on April 7, 2025, ANI reported.
Coalition
Opposition parties join RJD in legal challenge
The Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan have also moved petitions against the Waqf Amendment Act.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised that if his party came to power in Bihar after the next elections, they would discard the Waqf amendment.
He expressed concern that the legislation could lead to the targeting of Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians.
Distraction claims
Yadav accuses government of distraction tactics
Yadav accused the government of using the Waqf Act to distract from pressing issues like unemployment.
He pledged his party would resist any attempts by the BJP to enforce this bill in Bihar.
He also criticized CM Nitish Kumar for allegedly trying to promote the legislation while also dealing with internal party conflicts over it.
Public outcry
Protests erupt over Waqf Amendment Bill
The Bihar legislative assembly saw protests in March, as opposition members demanded revocation of the Waqf Amendment Act.
They also urged full implementation of the Sachar Committee recommendations to improve socio-economic conditions for Muslims.
Opposition leaders, including RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, backed All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) protests, demanding cancellation of the bill.
Legal action
Opposition leaders file petitions against Waqf Amendment Bill
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi have also moved petitions against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
Jawed argues this legislation violates constitutional provisions by imposing 'arbitrary restrictions' on Waqf properties and their management. It undermines the religious autonomy of Muslims, he claims.
Likewise, Owaisi argues the provisions in this bill "brazenly violate the fundamental rights of Muslims."
Upcoming legal challenge
Congress party plans to challenge Waqf Amendment Bill
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said his party would soon challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the SC.
"We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India," Ramesh said, listing several laws Congress had earlier challenged in court.