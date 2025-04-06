What's the story

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will challenge the new Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court. This comes after the President approved the bill on Saturday, making it law.

RJD leaders Manoj Jha and Fayaz Ahmed said the act could have significant implications for the management of Waqf properties. They will file a petition with the apex court on April 7, 2025, ANI reported.