Summarize Simplifying... In short RJD MLA Singh has sparked controversy with his remarks contrasting temples and schools, suggesting temples foster superstition and ignorance, while schools promote logical knowledge and scientific thinking.

He also claimed Hindu scriptures label the majority population as "Shudras", not "Hindus", and argued for the supremacy of humanity over religious classifications.

This follows a previous incident where Singh described temples as a "path to mental slavery" in posters outside party leader Lalu Yadav's residence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

RJD MLA's remarks on temples stir controversy

RJD MLA's remarks on temples stir controversy

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:09 pm Dec 17, 202405:09 pm

What's the story Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh has sparked a controversy with his recent remarks on temples. Speaking at GD Green Public School in Bihar's Rohtas district, Singh said the path to temples is a journey of "superstition, hypocrisy, and ignorance." He asked people to send their children to schools instead of temples, emphasizing the choice society has to make between the two institutions.

Education emphasis

Singh contrasts temples with schools

In his speech, Singh drew a stark contrast between temples and schools. He argued that "Temples promote superstition, hypocrisy, and ignorance, whereas schools encourage logical knowledge, scientific thinking, and positive change in life." These statements were attributed to the teachings of social reformer Savitribai Phule.

Scriptural view

Singh's interpretation of Hindu scriptures

Along with his remarks on temples, Singh also made claims about Hindu scriptures. He said these texts don't call the majority population "Hindus" but "Shudras." Those who accepted Brahminism, according to him, were classified as Kshatriyas, those who served them became Vaishyas, and those who rejected their beliefs were labeled Shudras. Despite these classifications, he claimed "all humans are equal, and humanity should be the supreme value."

Previous incidents

Past controversies surrounding Singh's temple remarks

Notably, this isn't the first time Singh's comments on temples have stirred controversy. In January, he had put up posters outside party supremo Lalu Yadav's residence in Patna calling temples a "path to mental slavery." The posters were put up on social reformist Savitri Bai Phule's birth anniversary and had a quote calling temples "a path to mental slavery," and schools the way to "enlightenment in life."