RJD MLA's remarks on temples stir controversy
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh has sparked a controversy with his recent remarks on temples. Speaking at GD Green Public School in Bihar's Rohtas district, Singh said the path to temples is a journey of "superstition, hypocrisy, and ignorance." He asked people to send their children to schools instead of temples, emphasizing the choice society has to make between the two institutions.
Singh contrasts temples with schools
In his speech, Singh drew a stark contrast between temples and schools. He argued that "Temples promote superstition, hypocrisy, and ignorance, whereas schools encourage logical knowledge, scientific thinking, and positive change in life." These statements were attributed to the teachings of social reformer Savitribai Phule.
Singh's interpretation of Hindu scriptures
Along with his remarks on temples, Singh also made claims about Hindu scriptures. He said these texts don't call the majority population "Hindus" but "Shudras." Those who accepted Brahminism, according to him, were classified as Kshatriyas, those who served them became Vaishyas, and those who rejected their beliefs were labeled Shudras. Despite these classifications, he claimed "all humans are equal, and humanity should be the supreme value."
Past controversies surrounding Singh's temple remarks
Notably, this isn't the first time Singh's comments on temples have stirred controversy. In January, he had put up posters outside party supremo Lalu Yadav's residence in Patna calling temples a "path to mental slavery." The posters were put up on social reformist Savitri Bai Phule's birth anniversary and had a quote calling temples "a path to mental slavery," and schools the way to "enlightenment in life."