The victim demanded his pending wages

Bihar: Dalit man beaten, abused for demanding wages

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:24 pm Oct 10, 202406:24 pm

What's the story A Dalit man in Bihar was allegedly beaten up and abused with casteist slurs by his employer, a poultry farm owner, and his son. The incident took place after the victim, identified as Rinku Manjhi, demanded his pending wages. Manjhi alleged he was also spat on and urinated upon by his attackers. However, these additional claims are now under police investigation.

Wage dispute

Victim worked for assailant, demanded due wages

Manjhi was working as a daily wage laborer for Ramesh Patel in Muzaffur's Chaupar Madan village. When Manjhi requested Patel to pay his pending wages after working for him for a few days, Patel lost his cool. The matter turned violent with Patel and others thrashing Manjhi. A mobile phone video shows two men pushing Manjhi to the ground and beating him by the road.

Legal action

Police register case, investigation underway

After the assault, Manjhi is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Muzzafarpur (Rural) Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar confirmed a case was registered on October 8 after they were informed about the incident. "Rinku Manjhi had worked for Ramesh Patel for two to four days and anybody who has done some work will expect to get their wages," Sagar said.

Ongoing investigation

No arrests made yet in assault case

According to the FIR, Manjhi was beaten up and casteist slurs were hurled at him around 6:30pm on October 4. Three people have been named in the report: Ramesh Patel, Arun Patel and Gaurav Patel. "There have been no arrests yet, but raids and searches are on," Sagar said. The police officer also said they could only comment on allegations of spitting and urination after completing their investigation.