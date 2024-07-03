In brief Simplifying... In brief Two bridges in Bihar, India, aged around 35 years, have collapsed due to heavy rainfall and a possible surge in the Gandaki river.

The bridges, built in 1998 and 2004, had not undergone any repairs since their construction.

The exact cause of the collapse is under investigation by senior officials.

Bridges collapse in Bihar due to rain

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:07 pm Jul 03, 202404:07 pm

What's the story Two bridges in the Deoria block of Siwan district, Bihar, collapsed on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall. This marks the seventh such incident in the state within a fortnight. The collapse has disrupted traffic and human movement between several villages and Mahrajganj. Deputy Development Commissioner Mukesh Kumar confirmed that senior officials have reached the site for investigation. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Bridge history

Bridges' history and construction details revealed

The collapsed bridges, approximately 35 years old, were funded by then MP Prabhunath Singh, reports said. The first bridge was constructed in 1998 for ₹6 lakh and the second one in 2004 for ₹10 lakh. Since their construction, no repairs had been made on either of the bridges. Villagers speculate that continuous heavy rainfall and a surge in the Gandaki river may have weakened these structures leading to their collapse.

Investigation

Investigation underway to determine cause of collapse

Kumar stated that the exact cause of the bridge collapse is still unknown. Senior officials have reached the site and an investigation is underway. He said, "The exact cause is not known so far. Senior officials of the block have reached the spot and I am also going there." This incident follows another bridge collapse in Siwan just 11 days ago.