World's most accurate clock measures time to 19 decimals

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in Maryland, US has unveiled a new record holder for the world's most accurate clock. The atomic clock, based on a trapped aluminum ion, is part of the latest generation of optical atomic clocks. It can keep time with an accuracy of 19 decimal places, which is 41% better than its predecessor. The team published their findings in Physical Review Letters.

Clock evaluation More accurate and stable than any other ion clock Optical clocks are usually assessed on two fronts—accuracy and stability. Accuracy refers to how closely a clock can measure the ideal "true" time, while stability relates to how efficiently a clock can measure time. The new aluminum ion clock is not only more accurate than its predecessor but also 2.6 times more stable than any other ion clock.

Clock advantages Why aluminum ions? The aluminum ion is an excellent timekeeper due to its highly stable, high-frequency "ticking" rate. It ticks more steadily than cesium, which is currently used to define a second scientifically. Plus, it isn't as sensitive to environmental factors like temperature and magnetic fields. However, probing and cooling aluminum ions with lasers—both essential techniques for atomic clocks—has proven challenging.

Innovative approach How the team tackled the challenges To tackle these challenges, the research team paired the aluminum ion with magnesium. While magnesium doesn't have the ticking properties of aluminum, it can be easily controlled with lasers. This "buddy system" for ions is known as quantum logic spectroscopy. The magnesium ion cools and slows down its aluminum partner, allowing researchers to read out the state of the clock via its motion.

Design hurdles Redesigned trap helped reduce excess micromotion of ions The design of the trap where the ions are held was causing tiny movements, called excess micromotion. These movements were reducing the clock's accuracy. The team redesigned the trap, putting it on a thicker diamond wafer and modifying gold coatings on electrodes to fix electric field imbalance. They also made these coatings thicker to reduce resistance. This way, they slowed down ion motion and let them "tick" unperturbed.