Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Bengal's Pradipta Pramanik claims fifer in semi-final

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 12, 2023, 03:29 pm 2 min read

Pradipta Pramanik delivered a match-winning spell (Source: Facebook: Pradipta Pramanik)

Pradipta Pramanik's all-round show powered Bengal to the final of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23. The left-arm spinner claimed a brilliant fifer in the final innings of the semi-final clash against Madhya Pradesh. He earlier scored his maiden First-Class fifty in the game. As a result, Bengal recorded a thumping 306-run triumph to secure a place in the summit clash. Here are the key stats.

A match-winning spell from Pramanik

Pramanik, who went wicket-less in MP's first innings, unleashed his A-game in the second innings. He took key wickets of Shubham Sharma (24) and Venkatesh Iyer (19) before running through the lower-order. The 24-year-old finished with 5/51 in 10.5 overs as MP were bundled out for 241. Mukesh Kumar (2), Shahbaz Ahmed (1), and Akash Deep (1) were also among the wickets.

How has he fared this season?

Pramanik has now raced to 18 wickets in the ongoing competition in just four games. He boasts an incredible average of 14.5 this season. Meanwhile, the tally includes a couple of fifers. Overall in FC cricket, the young left-arm spinner has scalped 48 wickets in just 12 games at a 20-plus average. Both his FC fifers have been recorded in the ongoing season.

Maiden fifty in First-Class cricket

Pramanik also contributed with a half-century in Bengal's second innings. He smashed an unbeaten 60 off 101 balls, a knock studded with three boundaries and five maximums. Meanwhile, the right-handed batter contributed with a 62-ball 21 in Bengal's first innings (one four). He now owns 302 runs in the format at an average of 23.23.

How did the game pan out?

Opting to bat, Bengal posted 438, riding on sublime centuries from Sudip Gharami (112) and Anustup Majumdar (120). Kumar Kartikeya (3/95) was MP's best bet with the ball. In reply, MP could manage only 170, with Saransh Jain (65) top-scoring at the number three spot. Majumdar shined yet again as Bengal tallied 279/10. MP lost wickets at different stages to surrender the duel (241/10).