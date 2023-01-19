Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23, Mayank Agarwal slams double-ton: Key stats

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal smashed a superb double-century (Source: Twitter/@mayankcricket)

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal smashed a superb double-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season. Mayank, who lost his place in the Indian cricket team, hit 208 in Karnataka's first innings versus Kerala in an Elite Group C match. Kerala posted 342 in their first innings before Karnataka responded well, having taken a lead. Here we decode Mayank's stats.

Mayank shares two crucial stands

Mayank faced 360 deliveries for his 208, slamming 17 fours and five sixes. He shared an 89-run stand for the 2nd wicket alongside Devdutt Padikkal, besides adding another 151-run stand alongside Nikin Jose for the 3rd wicket. Jose hammered 54 from 158 balls.

Mayank averaging over 72 in ongoing season

Mayank is enjoying good form in the ongoing tourney. His scores across nine innings read 8, 73, 51, 50, 117, 14, 52*, 10, and 208. He has six fifty-plus scores, amassing a prolific 583 runs at an average of 72.87. Overall in First-Class cricket, Mayank has registered 6,437 runs at an average of over 43. He hammered his 14th 100-plus score in FC cricket.

Mayank has 1,488 Test runs for India

For India, Mayank has played 21 matches in the longest format, amassing 1,488 runs at 41.83. He has four tons and six fifties with the best score of 243. He last played versus Sri Lanka in March 2022.