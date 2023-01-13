Sports

NZ announce T20I squad for India series; Santner to captain

Written by V Shashank Jan 13, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Matt Henry will captain the Black Caps in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner will lead the Black Caps in the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, starting January 27. Ranchi, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad will host the fixtures, respectively. 27-year-old Auckland pacer Ben Lister has received his maiden call. The Kiwis are currently in Pakistan for the third and final ODI which will be played today in Karachi. Here's more.

Presenting NZ's squad for T20Is

New Zealand's T20I squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Jamieson and Henry are still on the sidelines

Seamer Kyle Jamieson is still on the sidelines, having suffered a back injury on England tour in June 2022. Matt Henry, Ben Sears, and Adam Milne weren't considered as well. They are still recovering from their respective injuries. The likes of Jamieson and Henry could make their international return in the two-match home series against England, starting February 16.

Lister could make his T20I debut

Lister, a noted swing bowler, is Auckland Aces' leading wicket-taker in both T20s and List A since his debut in 2017. He has picked 40 and 49 wickets in T20s and List A cricket, respectively. The left-arm seamer was a member of the NZ A that toured India last year. Lister was also named Auckland Cricket's Men Bowler of the Year last season.

All-rounder Shipley could earn his maiden T20I cap

Henry Shipley, who made his ODI debut recently against Pakistan, is in line for his maiden T20I cap alongside Lister. The 26-year-old pacer has pocketed 29 T20 scalps in 33 matches, averaging a decent 21.96 (BBI: 4/23). He has also scored 298 runs (SR: 136.69). He bagged the most wickets in Super Smash 2021-22. The Canterbury speedster claimed 18 scalps at 14.11.

Santner's impeccable numbers as captain (T20Is)

Santner enjoys an 8-1 win-loss record as captain in T20I cricket (NR: 1). His maiden assignment came against West Indies in 2020, which ended in a no-result. Notably, he guided the Black Caps to series wins in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands in 2022.

NZ eye a historic ODI series win in Pakistan

The ongoing three-match ODI series between NZ and Pakistan is leveled at 1-1. The Kiwis bounced back in the second ODI to win by 79 runs. Notably, the visitors are on the cusp of registering their first-ever ODI series win in Pakistan. Post the Pakistan tour, NZ will travel to India for three ODIs which will commence on January 18, followed by T20Is.