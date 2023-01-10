Sports

Harry Brook named ICC Men's Player of the Month (December)

Harry Brook named ICC Men's Player of the Month (December)

Written by V Shashank Jan 10, 2023, 03:35 pm 2 min read

Harry Brook scored 450-plus Test runs against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's middle-order batter Harry Brook has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2022. Brook beat the likes of Babar Azam and Travis Head to grab the honor after a memorable tour of Pakistan. The right-hander whipped 468 runs in the three-match Test series, averaging an awe-striking 93.60. Meanwhile, Aussie all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner bagged the award in the women's category.

Why does this story matter?

The ICC has been awarding the trophy since the start of 2021.

The voting panel for the honor features renowned journalists and former cricketers. Public voting also has a 10 % of stake in the outcome.

The Player of the Month trophy is handed to the male and female cricketers who did exceedingly well in international cricket across formats in a particular month.

Brook was a revelation

Brook, who was England's find of the Pakistan series, topped the runs chart (468). He became the eighth England batter to have scored centuries in three consecutive away Tests. His scores in the series: 153, 87, 9, 108, and 111. Brook played an invaluable part as England won the series 3-0 in what was their first tour of the nation in 17 years.

Brook broke this record

Brook also became the first England batter to have scored 450+ runs in a Test series in Pakistan. He broke the record of former English cricketer David Gower, who scored 449 runs at 112.25 against Pakistan (1984).

Gardner had a dominating run in India T20Is

Gardner pipped England's Charlie Dean and Kiwi opener Suzie Bates to claim the ICC Women's Player of the Month award. Gardner, who bowls off-break, clipped seven scalps in the five-match series against India Women. The 25-year-old also massed 115 runs while averaging 50-plus (SR: 166.67). She was eventually named Player of the Series as Australia won 4-1.