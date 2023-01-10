Sports

FA Cup 2022-23, Arsenal blank Oxford United 3-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 10, 2023, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Arsenal scored thrice post half-time against Oxford United (Source: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Eddie Nketiah struck a brace as Arsenal trounced Oxford United in the third-round tie of the FA Cup 2022-23. After a goalless first half, the Gunners sprung to life as Mohamed Elneny nodded home in the 63rd minute. Nketiah struck twice within six minutes to complete a 3-0 rout. Arsenal will face Premier League giants Manchester City in the fourth round on January 28.

Nketiah unlocks these feats

As per Squawka, Nketiah has scored in every possible competition for Arsenal in 2022-23: Premier League, Europa League, League Cup, and FA Cup. He now has the joint-most goals for Arsenal this season alongside Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard (7 each). Meanwhile, Nketiah has two goals for the Gunners in 15 PL appearances in 2022-23.

Vieira attains this record

Vieira turned provider in Arsenal's first and second goals in the concluded game. As per Squawka, he has now provided more assists this season than Phil Foden and Jack Grealish (3) and as many as Bruno Fernandes (4).

Key stats from the match

Arsenal bossed the ball game, clocking 65% possession and attempting 11 shots with four on target. Oxford United had a 35% possession, with seven shots and three on target. Arsenal made 482 passes with an accuracy of 82%, while their rivals managed 274 passes at 70% accuracy.

How did the match pan out?

Arsenal were kept quiet in the first half by a sturdy-looking Oxford United. The Gunners, however, looked more resolute post-break, with Elneny scoring a powerful header off Vieira's free kick. Vieira then set up Nketiah to take a comfortable 2-0 lead. Within minutes, Nketiah made a delicate lob over Oxford goalkeeper Edward McGinty to knock the Yellows out of the competition.