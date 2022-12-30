Sports

Brazil football legend Pele passes away aged 82: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 30, 2022, 12:57 am 2 min read

Brazil football legend and three-time FIFA World Cup winner Pele has passed away aged 82. Notably, Pele was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo earlier this month. It was reported that he was beginning end-of-life care after not responding to chemotherapy. In recent years, he had been battling health issues. He had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021.

Pele wasn't responding to chemotherapy

Reports came out that Pele no longer responded to chemotherapy and was under palliative care to avoid pain and shortness of breath. Notably, there was no longer any treatment for the bowel cancer, which had metastasized to Pele's lungs and liver.

Pele's crucial numbers at the FIFA World Cup

Pele won three FIFA World Cup honors in 1958, 1962, and 1970 respectively. Pele managed 12 goals for Brazil at the FIFA World Cup which is the second-highest tally after Ronaldo (15). Pele scored in four World Cups and shares the record with Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose, and Lionel Messi. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has a better record (5 World Cups).

Pele changed football with his style of play

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Pele is the all-time leading scorer of Brazil

Pele, along with Neymar, is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games. He is one of the few players to have scored 75-plus goals in international football. Besides excelling at international stage, Pele scored over 1200 goals in his career. RIP, GOAT!