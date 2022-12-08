Sports

Luis Enrique leaves role as Spain's head coach: Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 08, 2022, 06:29 pm 2 min read

Luis Enrique has left the role as Spain's manager

Luis Enrique has left the role as Spain's manager after his side were ousted in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Spain suffered a shocking loss to Morocco in R16 via penalty shootout after the match ended 0-0. The 52-year-old former Barcelona manager had taken over as Spain manager back in 2018. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Despite coming into the tournament as one of the favorites, Spain lacked the bite after opening their opening round match versus Costa Rica.

Spain's possession based game saw the dominate the ball but the inability to penetrate in the final 3rd proved to be costly.

Enrique had said he is is the one responsible after Spain exited the tourney rather sheepishly.

RFEF issues a statement and thanks Enrique

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) issued a statement thanking Enrique for his service. The board also expressed its desire to start a new project for the national team. Meanwhile, Spain U21 head coach Luis de la Fuente will now be taking charge of the senior side. "We would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff," the RFEF said in a statement.

Spain falter at the FIFA World Cup 2022

Spain opened their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar by taming Costa Rica 7-0. They drew 1-1 with Germany and lost 2-1 to Japan thereafter and finished second behind the latter in Group E. On Tuesday, Spain were held to a goalless draw by Morocco before losing a penalty shootout. With just one win in four games, Spain failed to deliver the goods.

Enrique's numbers as Spain manager

Enrique managed Spain across two different spells. He took over in 2018 before stepping away from his role for a short period in 2019 because his late daughter had been diagnosed with bone cancer. Enrique managed 47 matches for Spain, winning 26, drawing 14, and losing seven times. Under his stewardship, Spain scored 97 goals and conceded 37.

A decent run for Spain under Enrique

Spain qualified for the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 and the final of the UEFA Nations League last year. Spain also earned progression to the semis of 2022-23 Nations League Finals under Enrique.